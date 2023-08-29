Previous
"I have a question.... by berelaxed
"I have a question....

...could paw modeling be a new career for me?"

She had just done a complete beauty routine, her face fur is still needs smoothing, but isn't she lovely?

For the Record,
This day came in with milky skies and humid conditions.


All hands happy.
Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard ace
She's a beauty.
August 29th, 2023  
