Chippie Sentry

This cutie popped out of the many old holes in our ancient pear tree as I was trying to photograph a bunny. The appearance of this precious one, complete with wonderful chin whiskers drew the lens to the tree.



For the Record,

This day came in dark and gloomy with high humidity. I did errands and bought some back to school clothes for Nora and Hunter. I left their house smiling. Hunter was trying all of his on.



All hands happy.