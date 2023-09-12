Raven on red

Raven and I have a morning routine. She needs lots of love and never fails to arrive as I wake up. Our cats are fabulous, Fianna has her love session before we go to bed, on her little afghan(It was made by my sister in law for Merry) in the living room on the sofa. They love their routines.



Our WiFi and bundled TV, Cable and Landline miraculously began coming back to life without a service call last evening. Back to the 21st Century.



I watched the Apple event today on line and preordered an Ultra 2 watch for the benefit of my old eyes and some of the other cool trail and tech features. It's big, but I wear big bracelets and I'm looking forward to a bigger screen. I can trade in my current iPhone and order the new one !5 Pro Max on September 15th. My Christmas and Birthday presents, etc. are taken care of.



For the Record,

This day came in humid and warm, but no rain yet. Hurricane Lee looks like a problem for Down East Maine. My brother is there, storm proofing the house.





All hands happy for a day without torrential rains.