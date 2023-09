Fianna having fun

I shall try to showcase Fianna after several requests. She's precious, but quite shy. She discovered this toy today and really had so much fun. The afternoon light showed off her beautiful blue/black pelt. She lost her white whisker, but I think I see another beginning to grow in, we hope so.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy and so humid before it rained once again, more torrential showers could be arriving at any moment.



All hands watching the weather.