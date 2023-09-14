Sign up
Previous
Photo 3120
Fianna & Raven
A yawn from Fianna, a portrait of Raven and Fianna lounging on the screened piazza, her favorite spot.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny with less humidity, a lovely day. Watching the hurricane progress, the house in Machiasport, Maine is as ready as it can be. Fingers crossed.
All hands hoping for a change in the storm track, sending it out to sea.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
fianna&ravenrescuedadoptedadored
Dawn
ace
A nice collage of her
September 14th, 2023
