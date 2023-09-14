Previous
Fianna & Raven by berelaxed
Photo 3120

Fianna & Raven

A yawn from Fianna, a portrait of Raven and Fianna lounging on the screened piazza, her favorite spot.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny with less humidity, a lovely day. Watching the hurricane progress, the house in Machiasport, Maine is as ready as it can be. Fingers crossed.

All hands hoping for a change in the storm track, sending it out to sea.
