A tale of tails by berelaxed
Photo 3121

A tale of tails

Raven on the left, has a blunt end of her rather impressive tail. Fianna on the right has a pointy tip and pointier ear tips to match. They were watching the Chipmunk Channel.

For the Record,
This day came in with light wind and dark skies. Rain and more wind on the way. Cross your fingers for Downeast Maine and Nova Scotia.

All hands wary

15th September 2023

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Dawn
Cute
September 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Hope you are not too badly affected by the storm. Good capture to the two cats.
September 16th, 2023  
