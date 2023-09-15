Sign up
Photo 3121
Photo 3121
A tale of tails
Raven on the left, has a blunt end of her rather impressive tail. Fianna on the right has a pointy tip and pointier ear tips to match. They were watching the Chipmunk Channel.
For the Record,
This day came in with light wind and dark skies. Rain and more wind on the way. Cross your fingers for Downeast Maine and Nova Scotia.
All hands wary
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
2
0
Dawn
ace
Cute
September 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Hope you are not too badly affected by the storm. Good capture to the two cats.
September 16th, 2023
