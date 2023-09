Someone needs a tissue!

The Wheel of the Year begins to turning once more towards Autumn. The Green man is ever watching, but seems to have caught a cold from endless rain and damp. Get the poor man a tissue.



For the Record, This day came in damp and rainy, often annoyingly hard. I had many errands to do, in and out of the car. It was impossible to stay dry or out of huge puddles. Everything is so saturated fro a summer of deluges.



All hands hoping for some sun tomorrow.