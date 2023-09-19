Cardinal Meadowhawk Dragonfly

This was beauty was hanging on tightly to a twig in the blustery breezes this afternoon. The eyes are just amazing when seen close up..



Dragonflies have two eyes, but each compound eye is made up of up to 30,000 ommatidium, or facets. The eyes make up most of a dragonfly’s head.

Dragonflies can fly in any direction and can hover for long periods of time. They can also fly upwards of 30 miles per hour.

That flying ability makes dragonflies excellent hunters, eating large amounts of small flying insects, but they can also be the hunted. birdsofnewengland.co

The Cardinal Meadowhawk (Sympetrum illotum) is a common dragonfly seen perching on the ground or plant stems, especially near water. The male has a bright red body and head, reminiscent of a cardinal’s robe – hence its common name. Its wings also have a red blush. The thorax (middle section) is brownish with two white or yellow spots. The female may also be red but she is a much drabber shade or may be orange. The Cardinal will drop its wings below the thorax while perching, which can help in identification. fotr.wildapricot.org



For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny, just lovely after all the rain.



All hands enjoying a sunny day