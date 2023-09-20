Previous
Raven concentrating by berelaxed
Raven concentrating

Raven had a fun time with her new toy, a hand me down from Sunshine, my acupuncturist's cat. She's not interested in toys, but Raven is interested in everything. Fianna will be interested too, she loves to play.

This day came in sunny and lovely. I had my yearly eye exam this morning. The appointment was at 9;30, I got seen at 11:15! My eye surgeon was so mad, two non-emergency, long appointments were added last minute and messed up the entire morning. I still have 20/20 distance and my eye freckles(nevus ) are unchanged.

Joan Robillard ace
The three layer one most be fun.
September 21st, 2023  
