Butterfly Milkweed



In a milkweed cradle, all snug and warm



Tiny seeds are hiding, safe from harm



Open up your wings now and hold them high



Come Mr. Wind and help them fly.



We used to learn this little poem in my kindergarten classes, then go outside and collect milkweed, or I brought a big bag of pods I collected, to watch the seeds fly.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm, a perfect day for our Butterfly Milkweed to begin releasing seeds. We planted it with other native plants in our garden and it did well. We even had a Monarch Caterpillar on one plant for a bit until it sadly disappeared.



All hands enjoying the fine weather