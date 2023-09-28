Previous
Autumn Canvases by berelaxed
Photo 3134

Autumn Canvases

A Painter's Primer on Photosynthesis

autumn’s
slight of hand,
that paints
leaves now green,
in red, begins
as we’re cozy,
dozing in bed.
sunlit days will
shorter fade, as
slowly, slowly,
temperatures fall,
forcing tiny chlorophyll
‘factories' hidden in
each leaf to shutter,
stressing aging leaves
in turn to shed their
summer verdant shades.
secret hanging hue
surprises, like paintings
awaiting exhibition,
shimmering canvases
brushed in pigments
red, yellow, orange
and, purple too
begin adorning trees
and bushes as
dangling works
of art


For the Record,
This day came in sunny and lovely.

All hands happy
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
858% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise