Autumn Canvases

A Painter's Primer on Photosynthesis



autumn’s

slight of hand,

that paints

leaves now green,

in red, begins

as we’re cozy,

dozing in bed.

sunlit days will

shorter fade, as

slowly, slowly,

temperatures fall,

forcing tiny chlorophyll

‘factories' hidden in

each leaf to shutter,

stressing aging leaves

in turn to shed their

summer verdant shades.

secret hanging hue

surprises, like paintings

awaiting exhibition,

shimmering canvases

brushed in pigments

red, yellow, orange

and, purple too

begin adorning trees

and bushes as

dangling works

of art





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and lovely.



All hands happy