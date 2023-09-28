Autumn Canvases

autumn’s
slight of hand,
that paints
leaves now green,
in red, begins
as we’re cozy,
dozing in bed.
sunlit days will
shorter fade, as
slowly, slowly,
temperatures fall,
forcing tiny chlorophyll
‘factories' hidden in
each leaf to shutter,
stressing aging leaves
in turn to shed their
summer verdant shades.
secret hanging hue
surprises, like paintings
awaiting exhibition,
shimmering canvases
brushed in pigments
red, yellow, orange
and, purple too
begin adorning trees
and bushes as
dangling works
of art
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and lovely.