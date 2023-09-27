Summer's last breezes

I woke up feeling like myself again, two slightly sore injection sites, but no headache. I accomplished a lot around the house, yesterday was a lost day. Our gas fireplace(which is on now) and our gas steam boiler have both been tuned up for the heating season. Two things checked off the get ready for winter list.



Our Windflowers are blooming and so lovely. This is my first flower photo with my iPhone 15 Pro Max. The camera has some improvements and the new operating system as well. I'm really enjoying my Apple Ultra 2 watch, it's huge, and I love it.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and lovely.



All hands happy to be boosted. Only 1 out of 4 eligible in the USA are getting shots, we'll never get this thing under control it seems.