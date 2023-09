Soon it's the season

Pumpkins



the late

harvest’s

gathered, the

patches are

picked, shops now

display orange orbs

of autumns best fun.

bring on pumpkin pies,

morning muffins with spice,

slick, gooey handfuls

of slippery white seeds

so delicious to roast.

but, now best of all, the

hollowed-out howlers

of doorstep carved fame

prepare for the night

with triangle eyes,

and sharp, toothy grins

perfect for the candles

flickering eerily

within.



For the Record,

This day came in dark and gloomy with buckets of rain.



All hands cozy