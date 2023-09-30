A day in Boston

We spent a splendid day in Boston(and it didn't rain!) with Gregory and two longtime friends. Along with a million laughs on the ride in, we attended a brilliant and moving performance, We Are The Land.



"The Wampanoag people have been stewarding their land for over 10,000 years across several eastern states, including Massachusetts. After colonization, their voice was silenced. We Are The Land is part pageant, part play, where audiences will hear directly from Wampanoag people telling their story of their relationship to the soil, how it was taken away, and how the nation has re-established themselves in a way that both honors their ancestors and looks toward the future.

Working with a group of Wampanoag artists, actors, and storytellers, Mashpee resident and member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, Siobhan Brown, alongside Hartman Deetz, have brought this incredible event to fruition. After its World Premiere in Plymouth, UK, We Are the Land comes to Boston for a very special two performance engagement." ArtsEmerson





This was a very special day as well , a birthday for one of our friends and there has been an on going Blipfoto connection with this performance. Mandy (aprecious) and I have been blipmates for well over a decade. She was a blipper that I so wanted to meet in person. Unbelievably, my wish catrue and more than once. She became involved with the production we saw today at least 7 years ago. That necessitated trips to Plymouth Massachusetts to meet with members of the Wampanoag Tribe. Due to the Pandemic, the Plymouth 400th Anniversary Show was cancelled, but the Tribe members performed it in Plymouth UK and two shows were performed in Boston. Today, we got to see Mandy's hard work to bring this brilliant production to life. It was a very personal way to tell the difficult, real Wampanoag, Pilgrim, and subsequent colonization stories as they actually transpired. I can trace back to at least seven Pilgrim connections, the first land grabbing, illegal immigrants. It was very moving and should be seen by many.



My only wish to have made today even better would be if Mandy could have been there with the production. But, I felt her with us at the beautiful Cutler Majestic Theatre.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy, but the rain held off until we were in the car driving home.



All hands happy