A bat met a cat by berelaxed
A bat met a cat

stella luna
the bat had
the misfortune,
perhaps, of meeting
a slyly, beguiling
very black cat.
the cat was a
trickster, a regular
sleeket, a beastie
who held her
so firm she didn’t
dare squirm!


For the Record,
This day came in sunny and chilly.

All hands begging for peace and horrified by the crimes against humanity
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

October 11th, 2023  
