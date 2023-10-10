A bat met a cat

Trapped



stella luna

the bat had

the misfortune,

perhaps, of meeting

a slyly, beguiling

very black cat.

the cat was a

trickster, a regular

sleeket, a beastie

who held her

so firm she didn’t

dare squirm!





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and chilly.



All hands begging for peace and horrified by the crimes against humanity