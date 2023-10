An Elvish Message

rouble with Elves





that pesky

christmas elf

on the shelf

is one thing, but

grinning elves

three, perched

on a bench along

with their cat

was much too much

for this very black

cat, forced to

raise a well armed

paw in a clutch.

take that message

you three, you

best let

me be!



For the Record,

This day came in sunny with clouds. Next week looks very rainy.



All hands begging for peace