Thirty one by berelaxed
Thirty one

Harmony

she hasn’t seen
even a year with this
this family of four,
two black cats
and two humans
behind the green door.

today her two humans
are celebrating their
thirty first year of
living in harmony,
happiness, looking
onward to more!

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cool. We'll go out to dinner to celebrate tonight.

All hands begging for PEACE
