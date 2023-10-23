Sign up
Previous
Photo 3159
Thirty one
Harmony
she hasn’t seen
even a year with this
this family of four,
two black cats
and two humans
behind the green door.
today her two humans
are celebrating their
thirty first year of
living in harmony,
happiness, looking
onward to more!
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cool. We'll go out to dinner to celebrate tonight.
All hands begging for PEACE
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
31stanniversary
