Fall Woodland Fashion Week





"In difficult times, fashion is always outrageous."

—Elsa Schiaparelli



This made me chuckle as I was walking in our woods behind the house. I'm also astonished with the amount of pinecones strewn around everywhere. They are still hanging from top branches of all the tall pines as well. When they release their cones we will be nearly ankle deep in the woods.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm for the season.





All hands begging for PEACE