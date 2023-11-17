Previous
Feline Friday by berelaxed
Feline Friday

Two black cats, both amazing, loving, rescued adoptees. We are so lucky to share our house with them...but maybe not the Christmas tree. Gasp, I hate to think what Raven could do. We shall see I guess!

Raven is in her favorite bed in the upstairs hallway and Fianna is enjoying the sun on the piazza. This was probably our last really warm day, so I packed away the summer cushions and other summer fun. They will still beg to go out there and can, we leave the screens on all winter.

This day came in with fog, but warmed up and was sunny. I painted with my Zoom painting pals, then enjoyed the fine weather for November.

All hands begging for Peace.
