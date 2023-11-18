Floating as it Falls

“I wonder if leaves feel lonely when they see their neighbors falling?”



— John Muir





There are so many of these yellow leaved trees around here that I doubt if they ever feel lonely! The yellow leaves of the Norway maples are the last colorful leaves to fall, and fall they do. It's an invasive tree, actually banned for sale in Massachusetts. There are so many of them everywhere now. The love urban environments, poor soil, pollution, etc, and were thought to great shade trees. Many were planted after we lost our beautiful elms to Dutch Elm disease when I was a child.



Norway maple (Acer platanoides) is a large deciduous tree that can grow up to approximately 40-60 feet in height. They are tolerant of many different growing environments and have been a popular tree to plant on lawns and along streets because of their hardiness. Norway maples have very shallow roots and produce a great deal of shade which makes it difficult for grass and other plants to grow in the understory below. Additionally, they are prolific seed producers and are now invading forests and forest edges. New York Invasive species





For the record,

This day came in rainy with warm temps. The sun came out by afternoon but the temperature began falling like the leaves.





All hands begging for Peace