"I was only in the extra on blip and not on 365 ????!"

I pulled out my Nikkor 85mm lens to make some mono cat photographs yesterday. Raven was shocked to think she only made the extra on blip. I had plans this morning to have lunch with some other retired teachers, so she only got a couple shots with the time I had. Not as nice or crisp as yesterday, but here is one to make her happy.



For the Record,

This day came in with yet another dismal, milky sky.



All hands happy that it's Friday.