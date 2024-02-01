Ebony Beauty

Fianna is such a success story. Rescued about a year ago from a feral colony of 18, fed by an elderly woman until it all became just too much. The clever and dedicated trappers from The Standish Humane Society captured them all. Fianna was the last to be trapped, but showed promise for adoption. She has made amazing progress each day. If possible, she is even blacker than Raven, shorter legged with a tail that she carries often over her body with charming curl at the pointy end. Loving and brilliant, we adore her.



We feel so lucky to have had the good fortune to adopt these two, they have done so much to heal our hearts after the loss of Merry and our other beloved cats.



For the Record,

This day came in once again with a milky sky, I've nearly forgotten what a blue sky with white clouds looks like!



All hands cozy.