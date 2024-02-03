Wilted and Withered

Tulips



bunches

of fresh bought

tulips amaze,

all standing

tall, proudly

budded, their

bell shaped beauty

slowly opening until

wilting, withered,

dry and faded

their curling

petals just

let go





For the Record,

This day came in cloudy, but a beautiful longed for blue sky prevailed. We had a fun visit from great niece and nephew, Lauren and Bob and T's sister.



All hands tired and happy to have been out in the fresh air with the kids.