Previous
Photo 3262
Wilted and Withered
Tulips
bunches
of fresh bought
tulips amaze,
all standing
tall, proudly
budded, their
bell shaped beauty
slowly opening until
wilting, withered,
dry and faded
their curling
petals just
let go
For the Record,
This day came in cloudy, but a beautiful longed for blue sky prevailed. We had a fun visit from great niece and nephew, Lauren and Bob and T's sister.
All hands tired and happy to have been out in the fresh air with the kids.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
Betsey
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
3261
3262
Tags
agingtulips
