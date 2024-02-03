Previous
Wilted and Withered by berelaxed
Photo 3262

Wilted and Withered

Tulips

bunches
of fresh bought
tulips amaze,
all standing
tall, proudly
budded, their
bell shaped beauty
slowly opening until
wilting, withered,
dry and faded
their curling
petals just
let go


For the Record,
This day came in cloudy, but a beautiful longed for blue sky prevailed. We had a fun visit from great niece and nephew, Lauren and Bob and T's sister.

All hands tired and happy to have been out in the fresh air with the kids.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
893% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise