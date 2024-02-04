Previous
February Shopper by berelaxed
Photo 3263

February Shopper

I caught a glimpse of a chipmunk above ground, packing both cheeks this morning. It was only a quick sighting, then it hurried back underground to restock it's pantry. A very short back step appearance, I'm sure it was shocked to see green grass instead of expected February snow.

Chipmunks mate twice a year from February to April and again from June to August. Males and females come together only to mate. Females raise their young alone. After a gestation period of 31 days, a litter of 2 to 6 young is born. ~ CT .gov


For the Record,
This day came in chilly with bright blue skies.


All hands happy to see the sun.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
893% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise