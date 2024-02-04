February Shopper

I caught a glimpse of a chipmunk above ground, packing both cheeks this morning. It was only a quick sighting, then it hurried back underground to restock it's pantry. A very short back step appearance, I'm sure it was shocked to see green grass instead of expected February snow.



Chipmunks mate twice a year from February to April and again from June to August. Males and females come together only to mate. Females raise their young alone. After a gestation period of 31 days, a litter of 2 to 6 young is born. ~ CT .gov





For the Record,

This day came in chilly with bright blue skies.





All hands happy to see the sun.