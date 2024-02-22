Previous
Fianna, deep in thought by berelaxed
Photo 3281

Fianna, deep in thought

“I love cats because I enjoy my home; and little by little, they become its visible soul.” – Jean Cocteau

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cold. The bird feeders were not so busy today, our feathered friends must have been in the woods. Rain predicted for tomorrow.


All hands cozy.
Betsey

I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
