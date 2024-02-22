Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3281
Fianna, deep in thought
“I love cats because I enjoy my home; and little by little, they become its visible soul.” – Jean Cocteau
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cold. The bird feeders were not so busy today, our feathered friends must have been in the woods. Rain predicted for tomorrow.
All hands cozy.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3281
photos
80
followers
42
following
898% complete
View this month »
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiannaexferalrescuedadopted
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
(●'◡'●)
February 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close