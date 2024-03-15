Previous
Raven, ready for her close up by berelaxed
Photo 3303

Raven, ready for her close up

It's soon her,1 year "Gotcha Day", but she couldn't wait for her close up. It's been a quiet day for me after my Covid booster, sore arm and nagging headache. I've slept most of the day.

For the Record,
This day came in dull and gray.

All hands happy it's Friday.
Gorgeous
March 15th, 2024  
