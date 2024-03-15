Sign up
Previous
Photo 3303
Raven, ready for her close up
It's soon her,1 year "Gotcha Day", but she couldn't wait for her close up. It's been a quiet day for me after my Covid booster, sore arm and nagging headache. I've slept most of the day.
For the Record,
This day came in dull and gray.
All hands happy it's Friday.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
1
1
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3303
photos
80
followers
42
following
904% complete
View this month »
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
3303
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ravenmaxine
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous
March 15th, 2024
