Photo 3317
The Trollwife is ready to go.
It's smart of her to pull up those sunglasses, she probably won't need them on this adventure to Ireland! Looks like rain most of the week, but we have proper clothing.
For the Record,
This day came in rainy and dull, with a bit of sun at the end.
All hands packed!
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
Tags
thetrollwifelovestraveling
Corinne C
ace
A lovely still life. Wishing you a wonderful trip!
March 29th, 2024
