Explaining the Rules of the Werewolf Game

The Young Men's group (ages 12 to 18) at my church met this Wednesday evening at the chapel, and my son (wearing the purple shirt) had to be there as an adult advisor. Which meant that I had to be there because I'm the chauffeur. Right before we left the house, I received the box with my new camera, so I took it with me.



They were doing a game night, and while they were being cheerfully active in the cultural hall, I sat in the lobby, exploring my D5-MK III. (Thank you, eBay!)



The noise level had dropped by the time I put in the SD card, and attached my "nifty 50" lens, so I took the camera with me to see what the boys and their advisors and leaders were doing.



I snapped this shot while my son was explaining the rules of playing the "Werewolf" game, in which one person draws a card from a deck and reads it out loud, telling a piece of a story. Each card has a line like "And the werewolf killed [#3]" in which the number refers to a specific player, based on where they are sitting in the circle. So in this case "The werewolf killed Asher." And Asher is out of game, and it continues through the drawing of story cards until all the players are eliminated, or a card is drawn that says the werewolf was killed.



I need to finish reading through the manual, and I need to get used to how much heavier it is than my Rebel T5i is, but I'm very happy I was able to take this spur-of-the-moment shot with it.