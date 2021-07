There's this sweet place for lunch...

The honeybees have supplanted the hummingbirds at my hummingbird feeder. At one point today there were over a dozen guzzling away at the crack where the two parts of the feeder base come together. And shortly before sunset, there were still a few hangers-on grabbing a last few grams of nectar before zipping off to their hive... They didn't mind me snapping pics with my phone at all!