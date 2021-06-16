Previous
What did you say? by bernicrumb
26 / 365

What did you say?

Usually, my friend's dog has floppy ears, but this time, when her attention, they perked right up. :-) I guess she hoped that I was ready to play fetch with her.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Berni Crumb

