26 / 365
What did you say?
Usually, my friend's dog has floppy ears, but this time, when her attention, they perked right up. :-) I guess she hoped that I was ready to play fetch with her.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Berni Crumb
ace
@bernicrumb
May 9, 2021 - Starting 365 all over again... Life got in the way of my photography, and the pandemic didn't help, as my workload...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
LGL555DL
Taken
16th June 2021 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
ears
,
chair
,
pet
