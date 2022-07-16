Previous
Rummaging for food by beryl
Rummaging for food

As wild as it gets in my garden as I have not even seen the squirrel around lately !
The blackbird is rummaging for grubs and worms , so not a very clear capture against the soil !
Beryl Lloyd

January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Diana ace
I think it is a lovely capture Beryl, his eye is even very clear.
July 16th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
A great capture with lovely detail.. specially the eye..
July 16th, 2022  
