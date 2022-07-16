Sign up
Photo 1115
Rummaging for food
Make 30 Photos - 16-wildlife
As wild as it gets in my garden as I have not even seen the squirrel around lately !
The blackbird is rummaging for grubs and worms , so not a very clear capture against the soil !
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4848
photos
138
followers
90
following
Tags
garden
,
blackbird
,
make-30-2022
,
16-wildlife
Diana
ace
I think it is a lovely capture Beryl, his eye is even very clear.
July 16th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
A great capture with lovely detail.. specially the eye..
July 16th, 2022
