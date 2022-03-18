Previous
The walls have eyes by beverley365
82 / 365

As I drove home this evening a neighbours new awning is finished - whilst it’s biting cold the sunbeams we’re dancing on the roof.

The eyes were simply flashing

Welcome home 😎
Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
