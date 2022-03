A day of reflection

My Saturday turned into a day of reflection.



My eldest son is 30 yrs this month - I’m smiling with joy. I’ve created a little book of watercolours and silliness ‘what happened each year from 1992 to 2022? Oh boy - how quickly technology came? and how quickly the years flew by?



When I wake in the morning I say ‘thank you’

I make every moment count.



Today was a wonderful ‘play day’. and tomorrow will be a wonderful writing day.