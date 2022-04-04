Previous
Never ending lemon balm mint 🤪 by beverley365
99 / 365

Never ending lemon balm mint 🤪

Cyprus is covered in a veil of saharien sand this happens every year, so advice to stay in especially for people with breathing / lung issues.

I’ve had a joyful day working - super focused and zipped through it.

Herbs need to be in a shaded area as we have high temperatures.

The laminated labels in English and Greek are for my Cypriot friends children. When I’m away they come and pick the veg / fruit - Which is wonderful!

My lemon balm mint is on its 3rd year - it has really great benefits : my fav -calming & promotes sleep
- mostly I drink it in the afternoon.

I’ll put another pot with compost in and within a few weeks it will have self seeded and voila?
