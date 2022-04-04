Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
99 / 365
Never ending lemon balm mint 🤪
Cyprus is covered in a veil of saharien sand this happens every year, so advice to stay in especially for people with breathing / lung issues.
I’ve had a joyful day working - super focused and zipped through it.
Herbs need to be in a shaded area as we have high temperatures.
The laminated labels in English and Greek are for my Cypriot friends children. When I’m away they come and pick the veg / fruit - Which is wonderful!
My lemon balm mint is on its 3rd year - it has really great benefits : my fav -calming & promotes sleep
- mostly I drink it in the afternoon.
I’ll put another pot with compost in and within a few weeks it will have self seeded and voila?
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
99
photos
14
followers
18
following
27% complete
View this month »
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
4th April 2022 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tea
,
healthy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close