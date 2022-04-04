Never ending lemon balm mint 🤪

Cyprus is covered in a veil of saharien sand this happens every year, so advice to stay in especially for people with breathing / lung issues.



I’ve had a joyful day working - super focused and zipped through it.



Herbs need to be in a shaded area as we have high temperatures.



The laminated labels in English and Greek are for my Cypriot friends children. When I’m away they come and pick the veg / fruit - Which is wonderful!



My lemon balm mint is on its 3rd year - it has really great benefits : my fav -calming & promotes sleep

- mostly I drink it in the afternoon.



I’ll put another pot with compost in and within a few weeks it will have self seeded and voila?