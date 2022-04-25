Sign up
Previous
Next
120 / 365
Peaceful Pafos
I’ve never noticed these are yellow concrete bars before, Normally there’s so many bikes and scooters that you can’t see them.
It wasn’t even an early morning photo?
when we have celebrations and everything is closed nobody goes into town.
I miss my bike - where I live is pretty hilly
I’ve been daydreaming getting a fold up one? All depends on budgets.
Think I’ll keep daydreaming…
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
24th April 2022 11:19am
Privacy
Public
Tags
ride
,
i
,
my
,
to
,
want
,
bicycle…🎵🎶
