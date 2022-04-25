Previous
Peaceful Pafos by beverley365
120 / 365

Peaceful Pafos

I’ve never noticed these are yellow concrete bars before, Normally there’s so many bikes and scooters that you can’t see them.

It wasn’t even an early morning photo?
when we have celebrations and everything is closed nobody goes into town.

I miss my bike - where I live is pretty hilly
I’ve been daydreaming getting a fold up one? All depends on budgets.

Think I’ll keep daydreaming…


25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
32% complete

