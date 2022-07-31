Previous
I will survive by beverley365
216 / 365

I will survive

No water and the plants are blooming.

Sunday morning early (very) hike with a few locals. Really enjoyed the company.

I forgot to charge dot - doh
Beverley

Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
