215 / 365
A golden Saturday evening
So beautiful….
My hand has healed, a little scar and still painful, the bruising will take time to settle.
I’m a lucky girl it could have been much worse.
I’m writing to the Green Spot organisation, and the newspaper. - to prevent this happening to someone else.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
0
0
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
365
ILCE-6400
18th December 2020 4:28pm
