A golden Saturday evening by beverley365
215 / 365

A golden Saturday evening

So beautiful….

My hand has healed, a little scar and still painful, the bruising will take time to settle.

I’m a lucky girl it could have been much worse.

I’m writing to the Green Spot organisation, and the newspaper. - to prevent this happening to someone else.
30th July 2022

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
59% complete

