Little church on the mountain by beverley365
217 / 365

Little church on the mountain

The cutest whitest church, I pass it many times going to my friends in Neo Chorio.

You can’t drive to it, however I’ve marched up the hill for peep - always closed.

One day it’ll be open.
1st August 2022

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
60% complete

Photo Details

