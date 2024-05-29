Previous
Reading the landscape… by beverley365
Photo 790

Reading the landscape…

Breathing deeply and taking moments
to listen…

Ooo monday was a special day, the rain stopped just long enough for us to enjoy these moments.

Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.
Albert Einstein

29th May 2024 29th May 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
216% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise