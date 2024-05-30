Sign up
Previous
Photo 791
Pretty buds of may… the sound of rain needs no translation.
I’m embracing the pretty much constant rain and splish splashing to the metro, honestly I’m dressed for it and enjoying the freshness.
Ooo it’s a beautiful new day… & yes it’s raining.
Every bud has all it needs to be a flower…
such lovely words…
30th May 2024
30th May 24
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1060
photos
97
followers
120
following
216% complete
784
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
266
788
267
789
268
790
269
791
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
27th May 2024 11:17am
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I love your energy and enthusiasm for life.
May 30th, 2024
