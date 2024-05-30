Previous
Pretty buds of may… the sound of rain needs no translation. by beverley365
Pretty buds of may… the sound of rain needs no translation.

I’m embracing the pretty much constant rain and splish splashing to the metro, honestly I’m dressed for it and enjoying the freshness.

Ooo it’s a beautiful new day… & yes it’s raining.

Every bud has all it needs to be a flower…
such lovely words…
Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I love your energy and enthusiasm for life.
May 30th, 2024  
