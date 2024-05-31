A girls gotta eat…

Spinach & goat cheese Quiche’s ready to cook…

Oh boy I loved my lunch…



I had such a fun, focused & fabulous day working at the boulangerie, the two interns were taking ongoing exams this week…



Ooo I was soo happy to help I absolutely love this time.



First job, 2 trays of croissants ( made from scratch Ooo the challenge is wonderfully exciting. )



My croissants will be cooked 6am ready for the new day.



We also made herbe provence croissants & chocolate- pain au chocolate - let’s see if the customers like them



Chris taught me newness to me techniques which was exciting,

I need to sort my photos I’ll share tomorrow