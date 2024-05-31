Previous
A girls gotta eat… by beverley365
Photo 792

A girls gotta eat…

Spinach & goat cheese Quiche’s ready to cook…
Oh boy I loved my lunch…

I had such a fun, focused & fabulous day working at the boulangerie, the two interns were taking ongoing exams this week…

Ooo I was soo happy to help I absolutely love this time.

First job, 2 trays of croissants ( made from scratch Ooo the challenge is wonderfully exciting. )

My croissants will be cooked 6am ready for the new day.

We also made herbe provence croissants & chocolate- pain au chocolate - let’s see if the customers like them

Chris taught me newness to me techniques which was exciting,
I need to sort my photos I’ll share tomorrow
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
216% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Looks good. I like the sound of Herbe Provence croissants.
May 31st, 2024  
