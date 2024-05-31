Sign up
Previous
Photo 792
A girls gotta eat…
Spinach & goat cheese Quiche’s ready to cook…
Oh boy I loved my lunch…
I had such a fun, focused & fabulous day working at the boulangerie, the two interns were taking ongoing exams this week…
Ooo I was soo happy to help I absolutely love this time.
First job, 2 trays of croissants ( made from scratch Ooo the challenge is wonderfully exciting. )
My croissants will be cooked 6am ready for the new day.
We also made herbe provence croissants & chocolate- pain au chocolate - let’s see if the customers like them
Chris taught me newness to me techniques which was exciting,
I need to sort my photos I’ll share tomorrow
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1061
photos
97
followers
120
following
216% complete
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
792
788
267
789
268
790
269
791
792
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks good. I like the sound of Herbe Provence croissants.
May 31st, 2024
