June is a love letter written by nature…

I’ve been patiently waiting for the rain to stop, just for a few moments so I could take a few photos of this pretty flower I spotted last night…



It hasn’t stopped for a nano second, however I cleverly covered my camera in a shopping bag to capture this image.



At the moment there’s only one, it reminds me of sweet peas that my great aunt had growing in between the runner beans… Ooo many decades ago.



Paris in the rain is more beautiful, the colours, the lights & reflections in the puddles, the soft grey sky enforces its romantic soul & scenic energy… I’m a day dreaming girl.



I got up very early this morning I’ve spent hours repeating repeating repeating…



Time for a cup of tea…



