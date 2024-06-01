Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 793
June is a love letter written by nature…
I’ve been patiently waiting for the rain to stop, just for a few moments so I could take a few photos of this pretty flower I spotted last night…
It hasn’t stopped for a nano second, however I cleverly covered my camera in a shopping bag to capture this image.
At the moment there’s only one, it reminds me of sweet peas that my great aunt had growing in between the runner beans… Ooo many decades ago.
Paris in the rain is more beautiful, the colours, the lights & reflections in the puddles, the soft grey sky enforces its romantic soul & scenic energy… I’m a day dreaming girl.
I got up very early this morning I’ve spent hours repeating repeating repeating…
Time for a cup of tea…
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1063
photos
97
followers
120
following
217% complete
View this month »
786
787
788
789
790
791
792
793
Latest from all albums
789
268
790
269
791
270
792
793
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
1st June 2024 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty and dainty looking.
June 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close