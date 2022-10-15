Previous
La Seine Musicale à Paris ... by beverley365
236 / 365

La Seine Musicale à Paris ...

A wonderful evening shared with my sons….
Oh boy- what a night

Ludovico Einaudi Concert
‘Underwater’
Magnifique très bien
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
