Making Pain au raisin by beverley365
250 / 365

Making Pain au raisin

A day working alongside the baker 👨‍🍳
Oh boy…. Amazing
I could now make them at home, however I won’t……
Unless I have visitors - they are sooooo yummy fresh.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

