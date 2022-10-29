Previous
Les Concerts Promenades by beverley365
252 / 365

Les Concerts Promenades

The charm of a French bandstand.
Beautiful lattice work,
There are apparently 33 in Paris and all in use,

A kiosque á musique - wonderful
