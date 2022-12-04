Previous
Next
Ocean dream by beverley365
293 / 365

Ocean dream

Walking past the harbour, beautiful light and reflections.

This is a new addition, glass bottom - a 3 hour trip at lunchtime & also evening offering BBQ & local Booze to the next bay, it’s been a huge hit with the tourists, even at €62 ticket.

I personally feel it’s affecting the turtles and indeed all sea life.
I’d rather swim, snorkel & indeed dive.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise