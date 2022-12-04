Sign up
293 / 365
Ocean dream
Walking past the harbour, beautiful light and reflections.
This is a new addition, glass bottom - a 3 hour trip at lunchtime & also evening offering BBQ & local Booze to the next bay, it’s been a huge hit with the tourists, even at €62 ticket.
I personally feel it’s affecting the turtles and indeed all sea life.
I’d rather swim, snorkel & indeed dive.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
