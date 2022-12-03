Previous
Odd one out by beverley365
292 / 365

Odd one out

It’s quite amazing to see…. My cream bougainvillea is changing colour?
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
