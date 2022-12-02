Previous
Flying energy. by beverley365
291 / 365

Flying energy.

The chakra gallery in the old town.
Wonderful to see it coming to life again, it didn’t reopen after covid, fingers crossed 🤞
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
79% complete

