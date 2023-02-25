Previous
The sun shone for the ‘Carnival’ by beverley365
Photo 376

The sun shone for the ‘Carnival’

I skipped along with these beauties…. Lucky to have a talented make up artist at hand.

Beautiful girls inside out.

An atmosphere of joy & happiness just what the Island needs.
I’m going to pull together a collage fortomorrow
Oooo so many photos… loved it.
Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Lesley ace
Great fun!
February 25th, 2023  
