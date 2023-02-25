Sign up
Photo 376
The sun shone for the ‘Carnival’
I skipped along with these beauties…. Lucky to have a talented make up artist at hand.
Beautiful girls inside out.
An atmosphere of joy & happiness just what the Island needs.
I’m going to pull together a collage fortomorrow
Oooo so many photos… loved it.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
1
0
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
376
photos
22
followers
28
following
103% complete
View this month »
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
25th February 2023 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Great fun!
February 25th, 2023
