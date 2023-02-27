Previous
Next
Celebrating Green day by beverley365
Photo 378

Celebrating Green day

27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley
Ooops…. The beginning of lent.
Todays the day to fly your Kite 🪁
However…. It’s tricky when there’s no wind - I felt so lucky to be early this morning and catch two snake kites.. you’ll have to zoom in to see them..
that’s all folks 🤣
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise